Osasuna and Rayo prepare for battle for 3 huge points

The season is still young, but teams whose main hope for the season is securing their La Liga status know that every point counts, even at this early stage.

So while the Osasuna – Rayo game won’t attract the same attention as yesterday’s Sevilla – Barcelona, it counts for the same points.

Rayo have 4 points and Osasuna 6, and both will be hoping for 3 today. They’re both still settling in to the new season, and there’s plenty of time to recover from a bad start, but ultimately games like this are where their survival will be decided.

Osasuna have won both their home games this season so far, and they will hope to continue that form today. Rayo have had a less impressive start, but they’ve got the talent to turn things around and replicate their best moments from last season.

Osasuna has made one change for today’s game, while Rayo bring in Falcao and Lopez to switch up their team.

Here are the teams for this afternoon’s game: