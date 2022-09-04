New signing impresses despite Real Madrid defeat

Real Betis were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid yesterday, despite a great showing from new signing Luiz Felipe.

The centre back has worked his way into the Lazio first team in recent years and really impressed in Serie A before getting a move to Seville this summer.

His first start game last night, and he really impressed in holding Madrid’s potent attack at bay for most of the game.

He made 3 clearances, won 100% of his duels and made 41 passes as Betis looked to battle their way into the game.

The Andalusians are on a run of good signings at the moment, and they will already be confident they’ve made a good pick up in Felipe, who is still only 25 and has plenty of time to grow.

With plenty of Europa League and La Liga games still to come, we expect the Italo-Brazilian to be a key player for Manuel Pellegrini in this campaign.