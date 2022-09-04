Nabil Fekir to miss four games with hamstring injury

Nabil Fekir could miss several weeks of action in La Liga after pulling his hamstring in his side’s defeat against Real Madrid at the weekend.

After just ten minutes he was brought down and called for a penalty, only to be denied and be injured in the same moment as Dani Carvajal knocked him down clumsily.

After the game, his manager confirmed it was a hamstring tear, with the level yet to be assessed.

Even in the best case scenarios, he will be out for a couple of weeks it seems.

🚑 Nabil Fekir se puede perder los cuatro próximos partidos 💬 Pellegrini: "Vamos a esperar. Tiene una contractura en el isquiotibial, a ver de qué grado"https://t.co/g1yaRsCaNr — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 3, 2022

The Verdiblancos have taken advantage of a weak La Liga in recent seasons to establish themselves as a really good side under Manuel Pellegrini, but always face a fight to keep up with the top 3.

Fekir has been a key part of that, and they need him back as soon as possible if they are to add another good season to their growing collection.