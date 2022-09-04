Martin Braithwaite nets Espanyol debut winner at Athletic Club

Martin Braithwaite enjoyed a perfect Espanyol debut with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory away at Athletic Club.

The experienced Danish international completed a free transfer move across Catalonia following his deadline day release from neighbours Barcelona.

Braithwaite’s legacy at the Camp Nou was impacted by a row over the club’s persistent desire to offload him to reduce their inflated wage bill and he will be looking reignite his career at Espanyol.

Both sides were guilty of missing easy early chances, as Joselu and Inaki Williams wasted openings to net a breakthrough at the RCDE Stadium, and Alex Berenguer hammered a free kick against the bar.

However, as the nerves began to jangle in the final minutes, Braithwaite kept his cool to step through two challenges and slot home the winner.

A debut goal for Martin Braithwaite! 👀 With his tough time at Barcelona at an end, he's now up and running for their rivals Espanyol 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/X1gcxK5jyw — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 4, 2022

Braithwaite is expected to make his home debut against Sevilla next weekend with travelling to Elche.

Images via Getty Images