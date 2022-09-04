Athletic Club

Inaki Williams fit to continue incredible run of starts

One of the most impressive records in La Liga – and indeed in world football – is Inaki Williams’ run of consecutive starts.

The Athletic Club winger had racked up 236 consecutive league starts for the Basque side, and all of that was at risk today after he picked up an ankle injury earlier in the week.

We’ve been holding out breath all week – it seems like everyone in football wants this crazy run to go on. We’re witnessing a little piece of history, as we can’t imagine anyone coming close to this record anytime soon.

So there’s been widespread relief with the news that he’s been named by Ernesto Valverde in the team to face Espanyol today.

His team have made a strong start to the season, and having him fit will be important for them as they try to continue their good form against Los Pericos today at home.

Here’s to another 200!

