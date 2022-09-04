(Image): Karim Benzema clears his Instagram and Twitter accounts

Karim Benzema has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

There’s currently no explanation for why the Real Madrid striker has cleared his socials, but it has everyone gossiping. There’s plenty of speculation, but it’s worth remembering that it could all just be a glitch or an accident.

The striker has been involved in his fair share of controversy over the years.

The accounts are still active, but all the content from both has been removed, as this Twitter user showed with these screenshots:

La cuenta oficial de Karim Benzema tanto IG y Twitter se ha cerrado. 😰 pic.twitter.com/Skv9SeK4Jp — REAL MADRID❤️ (@AdriRM33) September 3, 2022

A mistake? A message? A precaution? We don’t know yet, but we will likely find out soon.