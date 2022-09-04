Real Madrid

(Image): Karim Benzema clears his Instagram and Twitter accounts

Karim Benzema has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

There’s currently no explanation for why the Real Madrid striker has cleared his socials, but it has everyone gossiping. There’s plenty of speculation, but it’s worth remembering that it could all just be a glitch or an accident.

The striker has been involved in his fair share of controversy over the years.

The accounts are still active, but all the content from both has been removed, as this Twitter user showed with these screenshots:

A mistake? A message? A precaution? We don’t know yet, but we will likely find out soon.

Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News