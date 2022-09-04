Iago Aspas tipped for World Cup call with Spain

Celta Vigo skipper Iago Aspas could stake a late claim to be included in Spain’s World Cup squad.

The 35-year-old striker has continued to score goals on a regular basis in the last 12 months as a talismanic figure in Galicia.

His 18 La Liga goals in 2021/22 continued a pattern of scoring over 15 league goals in three of the last five seasons in Spanish football.

That form has seen him win four of the last seven Zarra Trophy awards – given to the highest Spanish goal scorer in a top flight season – but his last La Roja cap came in 2019.

According to reports from Diario AS, Spain boss Luis Enrique is monitoring his form, and he could include him in the Qatar trip.

Enrique will name his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games next week, as the final casting call ahead of the World Cup, with Aspas potentially included against Switzerland and Portugal.