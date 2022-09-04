Diego Costa linked with shock Wolves move

Diego Costa could be in line for a shock Premier League return in the coming days as he joins Wolves on trial.

The former Spanish international has been a free agent following his exit from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro at the start of 2022.

The former La Roja hitman has been linked with a move back to Spain, alongside potential offers in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and England.

The 33-year-old was in talks over a potential comeback to former club Rayo Vallecano last month but no deal materialised before the transfer window closed.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Wolves have reached out to Costa’s representatives to arrange a trial, to assess his fitness ahead of offering a potential short term contract.

Bruno Lage confirmed Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury, on his club debut this weekend, with Raul Jimenez set for a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.