Dani Olmo suffers ankle injury to put World Cup in doubt

Dani Olmo suffered what appears to be ankle ligament damage in Red Bull Leipzig’s game against Frankfurt, an injury which is likely to put his participation at the World Cup this winter in doubt, AS have reported.

The winger tried to continue after turning his ankle in a clash with Djibril Sow after 11 minutes, but soon gave up and was taken off.

Olmo has been a regular in Luis Enrique’s squads, and has formed a key part of the Asturian’s renovation of the national team. Losing him for the tournament in Qatar would be a major blow, and open the door for a host of other Spanish talents to fill his place in a key creative role.

It would be a sad moment for a player who has made impressive progress over the years, and looks ready to finally burst onto the top level of world football with a memorable tournament for his country.