Atletico Madrid face injury crisis ahead of Porto clash

Atletico Madrid could be reduced to just 16 fit first team players ahead of their opening Champions League clash with Porto.

Los Rojiblancos kick off their European campaign against the Portuguese giants in Madrid on September 7.

Atletico were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw against Real Sociedad in weekend action as they wrapped up for a European return.

According to reports from Marca, Diego Simeone‘s options are reducing, with new signing Sergio Reguilon unlikely to be back from injury until after the international break this month.

Defensive duo Stefan Savic and Felipe Monteiro are also out, due to respective injury and suspension, for Simeone’s charges.

However, the main concern for Simeone will be a worrying groin issue for experienced goal keeper Jan Oblak, after the Slovenian stopper was forced off against La Real, with deputy Ivo Grbic expected set fill in for him as he faces a spell on the sidelines.