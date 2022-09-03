Xavi labels Gavi as the heart of Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi singled out teenage superstar Gavi for praise following their 3-0 win over Real Betis.

La Blaugrana kept up their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 La Liga season in impressive style with three crucial points at the Camp Nou.

Brazilian star Raphinha netted his first club goal, as Robert Lewandowski netted a fifth goal of the campaign, to cruise past the Andalucians.

However, 18-year-old Gavi turned in another marathon performance in midfield, on his fourth successive start of the season, alongside international teammates Sergio Busquets and Pedri.

“It doesn’t surprise me, I see him train every day”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s down to hard work, discipline and heart.

“He was the best player in the game, because of his intensity, fight, passing, high pressing – he has heart in his legs.”

Barcelona now kick off their Champions League campaign in midweek with a home tie against Viktoria Plzen on September 7 at the Camp Nou.

Gavi is expected to maintain his starting place at Barcelona in the coming weeks ahead of joining up with the La Roja squad for their UEFA Nations League games at the end of the month against Switzerland and Portugal.

Images via Getty Images