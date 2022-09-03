Xavi hails Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following Chelsea exit

Barcelona boss Xavi praised the impact of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his deadline day move to Chelsea.

The Gabonese international was linked with a move away from the Camp Nou throughout the summer with Barcelona looking to balance out their inflated wage bill.

Premier League giants Chelsea offered him a route back to English football as Thomas Tuchel wanted a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund hitman.

Aubameyang ended the 2021/22 campaign as Barcelona’s top scorer, with 13 goals across all competitions, despite only joining the club in January following his free transfer exit from Arsenal.

The veteran striker claimed he still has unfinished business in England, after a controversial departure from the Emirates Stadium, and Xavi wished him well on his return to London.

“Aubameyang was an example on and off the pitch, he made a big difference”, as per an interview with Barcelona’s official social media channels.

“If you look at his numbers, and as a person, he’s a jewel. He was an example for the entire club and the players.”

Robert Lewandowski looks well placed to beat Aubameyang’s goal total in the coming months with four goals in three league games already for the Polish superstar.