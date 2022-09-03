Valencia’s big sale shows chaos at Spanish club – and PSG

Valencia’s sale of the family jewels continued this summer, with key player Carlos Soler leaving late in the window to join PSG.

That tells you a lot about Valencia, who continue to happily cash in on anyone half decent the moment they get an offer for them. Their squad is incredibly weak compared even to three years ago.

But according to AS, it also reveals the chaos behind the scenes at PSG. The French club apparently sent an offer of €18m to Valencia on Tuesday morning, only to follow up later that day with an offer from sporting director Antero Henrique, who offered a loan with option to buy.

Two offers were coming from two parts of the club, showing that the issues with hierarchy are no closer to being solved. There are owners, sporting directors, scouts and even star players sticking their oar into transfer policy.

No wonder they’re struggling to get their act together.