Umar Sadiq denies Atletico Madrid on Real Sociedad debut

New Real Sociedad star Umar Sadiq marked his club debut with a key equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

The Nigerian international arrived in San Sebastian as a deadline day replacement for Alexander Isak and he made a dream start with La Real.

However, despite the final result, the visitors started brightly at the Estadio Anoeta.

A defensive mix up from a corner allowed Alvaro Morata a simple chance to stab home his third goal of the season.

Atletico came close to doubling their advantage before the break, with Morata’s effort ruled out after a handball by Joao Felix, and Yannick Carrasco hitting the post.

However, with Los Rojiblancos unable to force home a second, Sadiq popped up at the back post to nod the hosts level on 55 minutes.

Sadiq also saw a goal ruled out late on, before Atletico duo Felix and Koke were both denied in a dramatic seventh minuted of added time.

Atletico Madrid kick off their Champions League campaign in midweek, as Porto head to the Spanish capital, with La Real travelling to Manchester United in Europa League action.

