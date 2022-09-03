The unusual clauses in Umar Saqid’s €20m transfer

The late signing of Umar Sadiq at Real Sociedad was one of the notable major transfers of the summer in La Liga, with the former Almeria man coming in to replace Aleksandr Isak after his move to Newcastle.

The purchase was widely reported as a €20m move, but it’s a little more complicated than that, as Cadena Ser explained with quotes from the club’s president.

In fact, it’s €20m, another €5m in variables and a 15% chunk of any future sale.

It’s the variables which are interesting. One million if La Real win La Liga, 750,000 if Sadiq is golden boot, 750,000 if the team make it to the Champions League semi finals, 750,000 if the forward is Pichichi.

Clearly Almeria have high hopes for his future, as none of those seem remotely possible as it stands. Sociedad won’t mind paying either- if they’re making Champions League semis these sums will be small money for them.