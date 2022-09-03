Sad Griezmann story to get nice chapter with return to Anoeta

The latest chapter of Antoine Griezmann’s career has been a sad one, with his dream move to Barcelona turning into a nightmare for him and for the club.

But today he gets a chance to go back to where it all started 13 years ago, when he goes to Real Socieded with Atletico Madrid.

He made his professional debut with La Real 13 years ago almost to the day, on September 2nd 2009. His great success in San Sebastian as a youngster got him his move to Atletico Madrid, where he really peaked before it all started to go wrong with his ill-fated teasing of a move to Catalonia.

The issue of his minutes and the compulsory purchase from Barcelona is still hanging like a cloud over the whole situation – but in this case he will at least get a nice ovation from the home fans when he is brought on in the 61st minute later today.