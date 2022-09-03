Robert Lewandowski fires again as Barcelona breeze past Sevilla

Barcelona kept up their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 La Liga campaign with a straightforward 3-0 win over rivals Sevilla.

La Blaugrana took on the Andalucians at the Camp Nou on an evening billed as an early season Top Four test for both sides in Catalonia.

However, it was the home team who impressed throughout, with Sevilla finding themselves still without a win so far this season.

Barcelona hit the ground running on the night, as Raphinha pounced to nod home his first Barcelona goal, after Robert Lewandowsk’s effort was kept out.

Raphinha gets his first Barcelona goal! 🙌 A deadly counter attack from Xavi's side, Lewandowski's dink was cleared off the line, but Raphinha was on the spot to nod in 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/CB5bnfsCBx — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 3, 2022

The pair continued to link up superbly before the break, as Lewandowski volleyed home his fifth goal since joining Barcelona this summer.

That is a beautiful goal from Robert Lewandowski! 😍 The Polish striker controlled the diagonal pass from Kounde on his chest and volleys home to double the Barcelona lead 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/zZPW5EgSmG — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 3, 2022

With a two goal advantage, the hosts continued to dominate in the second 45, with Eric Garcia poking home a rare goal, and Lewandowski again denied.

Both sides start their Champions League campaigns in midweek with Barcelona hosting Viktoria Plzen and Sevilla welcoming Manchester City to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

