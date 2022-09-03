Real Madrid keep up winning run with 2-1 Real Betis victory

Real Madrid’s winning start to the 2022/23 season has stretched to four games with a 2-1 victory at home to Real Betis.

Los Blancos have responded superbly to the pressure of defending their domestic title with maximum points so far.

The home side were in the mood right from the start, on their return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as Vinicius Junior broke in behind to lob home the opener.

However, that goal only served to open up the game at both ends before the break.

Sergio Canales’ snap shot levelled for Real Betis before Aurelien Tchouameni was superbly denied a first Real Madrid goal.

The contest did level out after the restart, but it was Real Madrid that seized the initiative, as Rodrygo Goes calmly steered home the winner from close range.

Up next for Carlo Ancelotti‘s side is the start of their European defence as they head to Celtic in midweek Champions League action.

Real Betis are also in continental action as their Europa League campaign kicks off away at Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

Images via Getty Images