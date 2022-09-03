Nacho Fernandez returns for Real Madrid’s home return

Real Madrid play host to Real Betis in their first home league game of the 2022/23 season.

Los Blancos have kicked off their La Liga title defence with three straight away matches in August due to delayed renovation work at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have not missed a step in the opening months of the campaign, with three wins on the board for the defending champions last month.

The Italian boss is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting XI against Los Verdiblancos with Spanish international Nacho Fernandez the only new face in the squad.

Versatile defender Fernandez missed out through injury last weekend and he is expected to start on the bench tomorrow.

Ancelotti has drafted Lucas Vazquez in at right back in recent weeks but first choice option Dani Carvajal could rotate back into the starting side to freshen up the hosts line up.