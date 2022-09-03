Marcos Alonso says Barca were “the only team” he wanted to join

Marcos Alonso is a Barcelona player at long last, although it wasn’t easy to organise.

The club had to arrange for his Chelsea contract to be terminated before the transfer deadline, just so that they could arrange to sign him on a free transfer.

That deal is now done, and Xani finally has the dynamic left back ready to bomb up the left for his new look Barcelona.

Alonso’s quotes on the move show how determined he was to make it happen.

“Now I am here at last. I’m very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça. This is the next stage of my career and I can’t wait,” the left back said in quotes picked up by Barca Universal.

The club now have a lot of good options at left back, from veteran Jordi Alba to youngster Balde, with Alonso providing a different style of play and a Premier League physicality which should help Barca compete in a different way when needed.

The fact they got him for free is just the icing on the cake.