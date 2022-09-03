Marcelo signs one year deal to play for Olympiacos

Marcelo has officially signed for Olympiacos in the Greek Super League, ending a long summer of speculation about where his future would lie.

After a tearful goodbye to the Bernabeu at the end of last season we all knew he was leaving Real Madrid, but the question of where he would go next had not been answered until today.

Having only played for boyhood club Fluminense and then Los Blancos, it was interesting to see where the full back would pick, and Olympiacos is a typically left field choice.

His declining physicality meant he had gradually dropped down the pecking order in La Liga, but in the Greek League he should return to being a star, with his technical ability able to take centre stage once again.

With 5 Champions League titles, 6 La Ligas and two Copa Del Reys, his time at Real saw him cement himself as a legend of the club.