Diego Martinez admits nobody is satisfied with Espanyol’s transfer efforts

Diego Martinez is not happy with Espanyol’s transfer window.

The highly rated coach knows he has a lot of the cards, so he’s not afraid to criticise those above him for their work this summer.

In words picked up by Marca, the coach said “Neither I nor any perico can be happy with the market.”

Raul De Tomas ended up staying put, but he pushed hard for a move and the fact that he wanted to go is not likely to make him a popular figure at the club.

After a number of sales earlier in the summer, the Catalan side were apparently hoping for “four or five” signings, Martinez admitted in quotes picked up by Marca.

But in the end, they were only two more deals over the line.

To make matters worse, they face an impressive Athletic Bilbao team this weekend, who are fresh off the back of two wins and a draw and made some important additions themselves.