Celta Vigo cruise to 3-0 Cadiz win

Celta Vigo continued their strong start to the 2022/23 La Liga season with a 3-0 Friday night win over Cadiz.

The hosts struggled to find an opening early on in Galicia with winger Oscar Rodriguez wasting the best chance before the break.

However, the home side finally clicked into gear after the restart, as talisman Iago Aspas sidestepped a challenge to finally power Celta in front on 56 minutes.

Iago Aspas fires Celta in front! 🔵 The star man at Balaidos was given too much time and space to run into, and his strike found the back of the net with the help of a deflection 👏 pic.twitter.com/3GW3961oeg — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 2, 2022

That breakthrough opened the floodgates for Celta in the closing stages as Rodriguez doubled their advantage just after the hour mark.

With Cadiz unable to launch a response, Aspas produced another moment of magic, with a superb third goal at the Estadio Balaidos.

An absolute ROCKET from Iago Aspas! 🚀 What a start to the season for Celta's star man ⭐ pic.twitter.com/dtiJsBWKWi — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 2, 2022

Up next for an in form Celta is a trip away to Atletico Madrid next weekend, with Cadiz playing hosts to Barcelona in Andalucia, as they aim pick up their first points of the campaign against La Blaugrana.

Images via Getty Images