Carlo Ancelotti hails perfect duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had some special words of praise for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this weekend.

Modric started Los Blancos fourth straight La Liga win of the 2022/23 season with Kroos replacing the Croatian veteran late on in the second half.

The pair have been the bedrock of Real Madrid’s success in the last decade with a combined total of 544 club appearances between them.

Despite edging towards the respective ends of the stellar careers, with an incredible joint haul of 16 major domestic and European titles between them, they remain crucial to Ancelotti’s plans.

The departure of partner Casemiro to Manchester United has placed even more emphasis on their experience within the squad and Ancelotti is delighted with his golden oldies.

“The important thing is not how much they play, but the quality of the minutes.