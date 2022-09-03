Ander Herrera could make Athletic return this weekend

Athletic Club look a promising side under Ernesto Valverde, and we’re interested to see what they can produce this season. After three games they’ve got two wins and a draw, and they’ve got a winnable game this weekend against Espanyol, which could see them make it a truly impressive start.

Obviously they’re not a team known for its transfer activity, but in this case they’ve secured a bit of a coup in the form of Ander Herrera, who returns to his home club after 8 years away.

The former PSG and Manchester United player could make his debut this weekend, according to Marca, with a few players missing out.

There are several injuries in the squad, not least to Inaki Williams, whose record breaking of La Liga starts is under threat thanks to an ankle problem. Inigo Martinez is also a doubt.

This team is already looking good, the addition of Herrera could make things even better.