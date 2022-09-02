Xavi Hernandez that he wanted more signings at Barcelona this summer

Perhaps the longest transfer market in the modern history of Barcelona has finally come to an end, following a summer of upheaval at Camp Nou.

Last week manager Xavi Hernandez had remarked that the transfer window would be graded somewhere between poor, mediocre and the best.

Now that the market has finished, Xavi was asked to rank Barcelona’s transfer business on his own sliding scale. Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Barcelona take on Sevilla, Xavi admitted he would have liked one or two more signings.

“The [squad] has ended up, clearly, between the best and mediocre in terms of the market for Barcelona. One [or two] players were missing.”

Xavi looked to have finished his answer, but then proceeded to add more nuance to his answer.

“But, sorry, having said that, very satisfied, no complaints from me. The club has made a titanic effort to put this squad together. The economic levers have been significant.”

The clear area for improvement in Barcelona’s squad appears to be at full-back. Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin are set to arrive at the club, but the fact that both their teams were willing to part with them is indicative of the fact that neither is at the top level currently.