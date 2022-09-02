Xavi Hernandez maintains Jordi Alba is a crucial part of Barcelona squad after exit talk

One of the more surprising transfer stories as the window drew to a close was the potential departure of Jordi Alba from Barcelona.

It emerged on Wednesday night that there was an agreement between Barcelona and Inter for Alba to go on loan to Serie A. The player was supposedly caught unawares of this movement and did not want to leave.

This comes in the context of Alba being dropped for Alejandro Balde in the last two games. Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is also set to arrive today.

Asked during his pre-match press conference before Barcelona play Sevilla, manager Xavi Hernandez was asked whether Jordi Alba still had a place in his team.

“Jordi is part of the squad, he will help us and he will be important. He will be key with his experience, his veteran status and talent. He is one of the captains, I am delighted to have him, of course he will play. There will be opportunities for everyone. He who plays best will play. Meritocracy, we don’t look at age or titles.”

Later on in his press conference, Xavi was again asked about Alba and whether he had given his blessing for a potential exit. Xavi went to lengths to explain his answer.

“I want Jordi Alba here, as a captain, as a person, I have a great affinity with him. He is a leader, he is going to help whether he plays or not, his commitment to the club is extraordinary.”

“Last year we had Sergi Roberto, [Sergino] Dest, Dani [Alves] and we managed it. This year the calendar is even more demanding. We may change systems as we go, Marcos can play in different positions, Balde. Versatile people for distinct variations.”

Alba has become a popular target of humour and criticism online in recent seasons, which perhaps distorts the overall view Alba. While there is no doubt Alba has flaws to his game, jettisoning Alba in favour of the inexperienced Balde and his La Roja back-up in Alonso would be widely criticised as soon as either came into problems.