The numbers behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea

Last night Barcelona and Chelsea confirmed the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after just six months in Barcelona.

Arriving from Arsenal on a free transfer last February, Aubameyang’s new club has once again be announced after the transfer deadline.

He was crucial in Barcelona’s second half of the season charge last season, his 13 goals in 23 appearances qualifying the Blaugrana for the Champions League.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang will cost Chelsea €12m in total. It is understood that instead of including Marcos Alonso in a deal, the Chelsea left-back had his contract terminated and will sign for Barcelona on a free. That operation was factored into the cost of Aubameyang and was understood to be valued at €8m.

That operation represents a healthy profit for Barcelona, who also offload a high salary that would have been going to a rotational option.

Last summer Emerson Royale arrived at Barcelona from Real Betis and was quickly sold to Tottenham for a profit in the space of a month. Aubameyang is the second player to arrive at Barcelona in Joan Laporta’s second stint to leave for a profit.