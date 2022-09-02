Sergio Reguilon not included for Atletico Madrid’s trip to Real Sociedad

Sergio Reguilon will not make his Atletico Madrid club debut away at Real Sociedad this weekend.

The Spanish international completed a season long loan move to Madrid in the final days of the summer transfer window from Premier League side Tottenham.

Reguilon confirmed his desire to return to his homeland in the 2022/23 season after slipping out of Antonio Conte’s squad plans in North London.

However, the full back is still recovering from a groin injury, and will not travel with Diego Simeone’s squad to San Sebastian tomorrow.

📋 ¡Aquí tenéis la lista de convocados para el duelo en San Sebastián! pic.twitter.com/cWOYpebTA1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 2, 2022

Simeone has named an unchanged squad following their 1-0 win away at Valencia last time out with no change on his injury picture.

Los Rojiblancos face a busy run of games before the September international break, with a home game against Portuguese giants Porto in midweek kicking off their Champions League campaign, as part of four matches inside 14 days of league and European action.