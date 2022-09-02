Real Betis renew star midfielder until 2026 in order to solve salary limit issues

Real Betis might not have signed anyone at the close of the transfer market, but they have renewed the contract of one of their key midfielders in William Carvalho.

The Portuguese had just a year left on his deal at Betis and it was widely speculated that he would be leaving the club this summer. Carvalho commands one of the higher salaries at Betis and while there is no official confirmation, it may well be that he has agreed to a reduced deal.

Certainly his new contract has helped them to register Willian Jose, the last of their unregistered players, which took place in the preceding hours before the transfer deadline.

By spreading out the cost of Carvalho’s transfer fee over the next four years of his deal, Betis were able to find extra space in their salary limit.

Beyond the financial implications, Carvalho has been one of the best midfielders in La Liga during the opening weeks of the season. His presence adds a different profile to Manuel Pellegrini’s midfield too.