Premier League spend more than quadruples that of La Liga in transfers

The growing gap between the financial power of the Premier League and every other top league in Europe is beginning to make many uncomfortable. Although a disparity has existed for some time, the disparity is hitting eye-watering levels, with the likes of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest outspending what was supposed to be a big summer for Barcelona.

Over the summer window, La Liga spent a total of €505m according to Mundo Deportivo. That pales in comparison to the Premier League spend, which totals at €2.208bn, over four times that of their Spanish counterparts.

Many have commented that the Premier League is becoming a de facto Superleague as a result of that financial imbalance. The next highest spending league was Serie A at €748m. In fact, the sum spend of the other four major European leagues, La Liga combined with Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga, equals a roughly similar spend to that of the Premier League at €2.296m.

Just as worrying is the fact that Real Madrid and Barcelona’s total spend, €233m, makes up nearly half of the total spend within La Liga. It highlights a similar imbalance within Spain.