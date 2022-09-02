Martin Braithwaite unconcerned by critics after leaving Barcelona for rivals Espanyol

There were few genuine shocks on deadline day in Spain, but the departure of Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona to city rivals Espanyol was one of them.

As had been predicted, Barcelona rescinded his contract on the final day of the transfer market. The Blaugrana were hoping to save some money on his contract but Braithwaite was on a lucrative contract and thus Barcelona were forced to terminate his deal.

Hours later he would sign with crosstown rivals Espanyol for free. Speaking at his presentation, Braithwaite told Mundo Deportivo that he was not concerned by swapping Barcelona for their rivals.

“I don’t care what people say about me. My values are my life. There are things to do here and the club wanted me to come and values me and that is very important for me. I don’t care what people say.”

Braithwaite was whistled at the beginning of the Joan Gamper friendly between Barcelona and Pumas – his return to Camp Nou will likely include a hostile reception.

The Danish international went on to say that although being able to stay in the same city was an advantage, it was the sporting project that made his decision easy. One of Braithwaite’s core skills is his movement in behind and with a target man like Joselu Mato up front, it could be neat partnership for Diego Martinez.