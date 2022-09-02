Marcos Alonso’s contract termination buys Barcelona extra time for registration

La Liga’s transfer window closed last night after some frantic final hours as clubs rushed to register their new players.

Barcelona were expected to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso for much of the last two months, but there has still been no official announcement from the club.

Last night Chelsea terminated Alonso’s contract with the club and in similar fashion to how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined the Blaugrana in February, Alonso is expected to join as a free agent.

Mundo Deportivo referenced article 6 of the FIFA rules which state that players who are unemployed or free agents can sign for clubs outside of transfer windows, provided it does not adulterate the competitive spirit of the competition.

However Barcelona will still be hurrying themselves to ensure a contract is signed with Alonso today, as the registration period for the Champions League ends on Friday evening at midnight.

If Alonso does join, Xavi Hernandez will go from having one specialist left-back last season in Jordi Alba to three, including Alejandro Balde. it is symptomatic of the considerable strengthening of the squad at Barcelona this summer.