Marco Asensio to leave Real Madrid in 2023

Marco Asensio will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Spanish international was heavily linked with a potential move away from Madrid during the summer transfer window but no firm transfer bid emerged for him.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Asensio has sat down for crucial talks with Carlo Ancelotti over his immediate future with Los Blancos in the coming months.

Ancelotti previously admitted he was open to letting Asensio move on from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last month but the pair have agreed to stick together for the campaign.

Asensio is determined to secure a place for La Roja at the 2022 World Cup in November and the Mallorcan born winger will be aiming to secure enough minutes to be included in the squad.

Ancelotti is open to keeping the 26-year-old as a squad option with a move to the Premier League on the cards next summer.