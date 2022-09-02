La Liga Transfer Round-Up: All the moves from the final 24 hours of the window

With a hectic transfer deadline day unfolding, it can be difficult to keep up with all of the ongoing movements. Here is your one-stop shop for every official transfer.

Almeria

The big news is the departure of Umar Sadiq for €20m. Gonzalo Melero has come in from Levante since for a reported €1.9m. Arvin Appiah also leaves on a free for Tenerife. Curro Sanchez has been released.

Their replacement for Sadiq comes in the form of El Bilal Toure, who arrives from Reims for €10m. Also incoming is the talented young Brazilian attacker Lazaro Vinicius, costing €7m from Flamengo, with a 30% sell-on clause.

Athletic Club

Unsurprisingly there has been no action for the Basques, their latest arrival was Ander Herrera.

Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros appeared to get what little business they did out the way early on. Equally they have not lost anyone at the wire, although Marcos Paulo has joined Mirandes on loan.

Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite terminated his deal with the club after two-and-a-half years, which saw him make just 58 appearances for the club. Sergino Dest has also heeded Xavi Hernandez’s words and left for Milan on loan.

Winger Ez Abde has also left on loan although without a buy option, joining Osasuna for the coming season.

At the time of writing there has been no official word on Marcos Alonso or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Hector Bellerin has returned to the club to provide depth at right-back.

Cadiz

Winger Alberto Perea leaves Cadiz for Granada on a free transfer, as is the case with Jorge Pombo and Racing Santander.

Celta Vigo

Following an injury to Goncalo Paciencia that could keep him out for 1-2 months, Celta have spent €11m on Jorgen Strand Larsen from Groningen.

Elche

Los Franjiverdes left it late but strengthened their defence with central defender Federico Fernandez on a free and left-back Nicolas Fernandez Mercau, who comes in from San Lorenzo.

He comes in to replace the departing Johan Mojica.

Espanyol

Martin Braithwaite has moved across town after his contract was terminated by Barcelona, joining Espanyol on a free.

Getafe

Getafe continue to strengthen with the signing of Munir El-Haddadi from Sevilla. Jordan Amavi also arrives on loan from Marseille.

Girona

Paulo Gazzanigga arrives as a reinforcement for Girona in goal, on loan from Fulham. Real Madrid Castilla ‘keeper Toni Fuidias also comes in to compete for the position. Their big signing at the end of the window is Oriol Romeu from Southampton.

Two attacking midfielders with La Liga experience arrived at the death with Manu Vallejo and Toni Villa both joining on a free.

Mallorca

Los Bermellones have allowed Alex Alegria out the door to sign for Fuenlabrada.

At the back, former Manchester City central defender Matija Nastasic has arrived on a free transfer.

Osasuna

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has joined on loan, which should help Jagoba Arrasate to stretch games this season. Central midfielder Javi Martinez leaves for Albacete.

Rayo Vallecano

Third-choice Luca Zidane has left for Eibar on a free transfer. That allows them to bring in Abdul Mumin from Vitoria Guimaraes for €1.5m, strengthening their central defence.

Real Betis

Real Betis have unsurprisingly not brought anyone in, but on a positive, Willian Jose has finally been registered. Rober Gonzalez has left for Alaves too.

Real Madrid

Los Blancos enjoyed one of the quietest deadline days of all in La Liga. There were no last-minute departures, much to Carlo Ancelotti’s delight.

Real Sociedad

La Real have signed Umar Sadiq to help fill the gap left by Alexander Isak. They struck a €20m deal with Almeria, which could rise to €25m.

Real Valladolid

It looked like a tranquil ending at Valladolid, yet supporters will be happy to have seen Kenedy come in from Chelsea. Juanjo Narvaez also comes in for extra depth up front.

Sevilla

Sevilla have brought in Danish forward Kasper Dolberg on loan following the arrival of Adnan Januzaj.

Valencia

Los Che have brought Ilaix Moriba back on loan from RB Leipzig, following a successful spell in the second half of last season. That provides cover for the outgoing Carlos Soler, whose move to Paris Saint-Germain has been confirmed.

Maxi Gomez has also departed, leaving for just €3m to Trabzonspor. The Uruguayan never met expectations during his three seasons at Mestalla. Also exiting is Uros Racic, who joins Braga on loan – they have a €5m buy option.

Justin Kluivert emulates his father and joins Valencia on loan from AS Roma, with a €15m buy option.

Villarreal

Having watched four full-backs depart this summer, the Yellow Submarine acted late on to bring in Johan Mojica from Elche. The Colombian arrives for €5.5m.