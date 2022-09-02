Kylian Mbappe calls Paul Pogba for explanations following witch doctor claims

The story that just continues to add extra shades of bizarre, Kylian Mbappe is now an active part of the Pogba family drama.

Earlier during the week Mathias Pogba publicly claimed that brother Paul Pogba had paid millions to a witch doctor in order and would exposing him.

One of the uses of the witchcraft was to prevent Paul from getting injured, but supposedly another was to place a curse on French national team colleague Kylian Mbappe.

According to RMC via GFFN, Mbappe has since called Mathias and Paul in pursuit of an explanation of the stories.

The French justice department have also opened an investigation into a case of extorsion against Paul Pogba, following claims that Pogba may have paid €100k in order to avoid persecution, although they then demanded he pay €13m to them.

Seemingly national team manager Didier Deschamps is also following the story closely as France gear up for the World Cup in November. The coming international break at the end of September may well be a tense atmosphere for the French squad.