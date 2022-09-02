Julen Lopetegui looking for close to perfection Sevilla to beat Barcelona

Sevilla are in something of a crisis currently. After just one point from their opening three games, the fears that Julen Lopetegui’s cycle at the club is at an end continue to grow.

Last weekend Sporting Director Monchi spoke directly to Sevilla’s fans in the stands following defeat to Almeria, in an effort to clam tensions. Increasingly he himself is coming under fire after what many deemed to be a poor transfer window.

Naturally fate would have it that their next two matches are Barcelona and Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of their match this Saturday to Mundo Deportivo, Lopetegui said that Sevilla would have to as close to perfect as possible to get a result.

“The message is that Sevilla is playing at home in a great match in which we have the mission of taking three points, we have to graze perfection at every level. We are convinced that the fans will help us and will give us extra energy in the difficult moments.”

Lopetegui went on to say that Barcelona had done the best work in the transfer window, from his perspective.

“It’s a beautiful match, a lovely match against a rival that has strengthened most and best. With a squad that was already very good and a great manager.”

Sevilla will certainly have to find a number of solutions to the problems form earlier matches. In addition to their already brittle defence, Los Nervionenses must contend with the fact that Karim Rekik has picked up an injury and is unlikely to play. A makeshift partnership of Tanguy Nianzou and Nemanja Gudelj looks to be on the cards.