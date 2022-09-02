Jordi Alba deletes tweet after sharing article about Hector Bellerin

Barcelona have brought in Hector Bellerin at right-back, leaving it late to do so. There were other options at the position though, as Jordi Alba is all too aware.

The Spanish international left-back was subject to speculation that had him joining Inter on loan this summer, but nothing came of it.

However the next day Alba shared an article from Diario AS to his Twitter. Moments later that tweet was deleted. The title of the article – ‘Alba lends a hand to Bellerin’ – explains how Alba’s potential departure would have meant Barcelona going after Thomas Meunier at the end of the transfer window.

Decidme que esto es fake. pic.twitter.com/wCwSa3VEyC — Universo FCBarcelona (@UNIVERSO_1899) September 2, 2022

As it was, Barcelona did not have space in their salary cap in order to do the deal with Alba still on the books, thus Barcelona signed Bellerin.

It’s a little too speculative to read anything into Alba’s sharing of the article, which was almost certainly a mistake. However it is a small bit interesting to know that like many, Alba was sat scrolling through transfer news with the rest of us.