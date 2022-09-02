Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso not included for Barcelona clash with Sevilla

Barcelona will be without deadline day signings Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso for their weekend trip to Sevilla.

La Blaugrana head to Andalucia looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 La Liga season on the back of a busy end to the transfer window.

Xavi brought in two new full backs in the closing hours of the window with former La Masia academy star Hector Bellerin retuning to Catalonia alongside Marcos Alonso.

Both players were released from their respective contracts at Arsenal and Chelsea but they were not registered in time to feature at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, the duo are expected to be included in Barcelona’s squad for their Champions League opener at home to Viktoria Plzen in midweek action.

Danish international Andreas Christensen is back in the squad following an injury lay off but Xavi is expected to stick with an unchanged starting line up tomorrow night.