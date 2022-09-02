Football suspended in Argentina following assassination attempt

The Argentine Football Association announced the suspension of all football activities on Thursday night, following a harrowing episode in Buenos Aires.

The footballing body announced that all events programmed for Friday would be suspended after an attempt on the life of Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

According to the BBC, a gunman approached Kirchner as she attended to supporters in public. A Brazilian man was arrested after he tried to pull the trigger on Kirchner, but fortunately the gun jammed and Kirchner escaped unhurt by miracle.

Kirchner was leaving court at the time, where she is charged with corruption, something she denies.

In their statement, AFA declared the following:

“The Argentine Football Association expresses its most vigorous repudiation of the events with Vice-President of the Nation, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.”

“We make a call to all of society, warning that violence of any kind is never the path.”

It is not yet clear if that suspension will apply for one day or could be extended longer.