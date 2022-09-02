Failed Raul de Tomas transfer causes internal crisis at Espanyol

Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas was slated for a move late in the transfer market after his falling out with manager Diego Martinez, yet the Spanish striker did not manage to seal a move before the deadline.

De Tomas has been absent from the Espanyol team since a disagreement with new manager Martinez shortly after the latter’s arrival.

According to Diario AS, de Tomas was set to make a sensational return to former club Rayo Vallecano. Half of de Tomas’ rights were to be sold to Rayo for €10-13m, but the documents were not registered with La Liga in time.

Sport say that Diego Martinez is considering his position and feels disenfranchised by his employer, after they failed to confect the squad to his demands and organise the departure of de Tomas. The relationship with Sporting Director Domingo Catoira is also on the rocks.

Speaking on Friday to the media, in this case Marca, Espanyol owner Chen Yansheng addressed the issue directly.

“There has been no mistake in the management. He wanted to leave, the final day we did not reach an agreement. He is one of the best players and Diego Martinez is one of the best managers in the country. We will solve the problem.”

These could be crucial days for Diego Martinez’s future at the club. Depending on how his relations play out with player, boss and owner, it could torpedo the new Espanyol project before it even gets off the ground.