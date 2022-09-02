Edinson Cavani excited by Valencia challenge

Edinson Cavani has spoken about his excitement at getting started at Valencia.

The Uruguayan international joined Los Che last week as a free agent following his release by Manchester United at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 35-year-old was previously linked with a possible moves to rivals Villarreal and Real Sociedad but he opted to join Valencia as part of his desire to return to Spain.

Cavani was in the crowd for Valencia’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid after signing a two year deal until the end of the 2023/24 campaign at the Estadio Mestalla.

Following the completion of his paperwork, and joining training for the first time at Valencia, Cavani is expected to make his debut against Getafe this weekend and he is ready to get started.

“I already had joining Valencia in my head. Because I know it’s a big club”, as per reports from Marca.

“I want to be out on the field as soon as possible. I will always do my best as I want to give back to the club after the confidence they have shown in me.”

Cavani will be assessed in the coming days and he is likely to start on the bench against Getafe with fellow last minute signings Ilaix Moriba and Justin Kluivert also in line to feature.

Images via Getty Images