Carlos Soler releases emotional goodbye video after 18 years at Valencia

Carlos Soler finally departed Valencia on deadline day, joining Paris Saint-Germain in the final hours of the window.

His transfer was expected earlier in the summer, although it looked as if he might stay at the club in the end the closer the deadline came. With just a year left on his deal, Soler leaves for PSG for €18m plus a possible €4m in variables.

The following day Soler put out a video bidding farewell to the Valencia fans.

#Video 🎞🦇 Despedida de @Carlos10Soler 🗣”Hay historias que por mucho que duelan no pueden durar para siempre. El tiempo que he estado aquí ha sido un sueño. Separar nuestros caminos ha sido la decisión más difícil de mi vida. Amunt Sempre”. pic.twitter.com/ALKZgAsVbN — ONDA DEPORTIVA VALENCIA (@ODValencia) September 2, 2022

“There are stories that no matter how much it hurts, cannot last for ever. The time I have been here has been a dream, a dream for which I always fought,” tells Soler.

The 25-year-old went on to say that it was the hardest decision of his life to leave the club and that it was also the best decision for the club.

Soler’s departure comes at a cut-price rate due to his contractual situation, but does at least allow Los Che to take some benefit from him.

After 18 years at the club, Soler leaves having made his mark at Valencia and contributed to a Copa del Rey victory. During his time in the first team, Soler made 226 appearances in total.