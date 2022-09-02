Carlo Ancelotti challenges La Liga to close the gap to Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti made his way through a trio of the Premier League’s best on the way to winning the Champions League with Real Madrid last season. However the Italian manager believes that La Liga and the rest of the European leagues need to do more in order catch up to the Premier League.

Los Blancos are heading into the weekend with the chance to become the only team in La Liga with a perfect record. Standing in their way are Real Betis, the only side ahead of Real Madrid.

Speaking to Marca ahead of that match, Ancelotti was asked about the financial disparity between La Liga and the Premier League.

“I don’t know when this is going to stop. The objective for all leagues, not jus the Spanish league, is getting closer to them, improving the quality of play, the atmosphere, the new stadiums, the lack of violence.”

“The Premier League are way ahead with the sale of the TV rights, they have beaten other leagues, there is a good atmosphere, no violence, with full stadiums, [stadiums] that work. They have an advantage and the objective of the rest has to be improving these aspects above all.”

Increasingly it is a debate that is coming to a head. While there has been a disparity between the Premier League and La Liga in terms of finances for some time, the gap is reaching previously unseen levels. Already it appears to be threatening the balance of European football.