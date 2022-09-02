Barcelona confirm squad numbers for 2022/23 season

Barcelona have updated their first team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season following a busy transfer deadline day.

La Blaugrana completed two last minute transfer deals to bolster their defensive options with Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso both completing moves to Catalonia.

Alongside the incomings to the Camp Nou, Memphis Depay also missed out on a late move away from the club, with Martin Braithwaite released on a free transfer to join Espanyol.

Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also returned to England with a switch to Premier League giants Chelsea as Sergino Dest joined AC Milan on loan.

The returning Bellerin replaces Dest at right back, and at No.2, in the squad, with Aubameyang’s departure freeing up the No.17 slot for Alonso in 2022/23 but Braithwaite’s No.12 is unfilled.

Introducing our squad for the 22/23 season 💪 pic.twitter.com/HpYJQqTzEH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2022

Despite being included in the squad refresh, Alonso and Bellerin were not registered in time to feature in the crunch weekend trip to Sevilla tomorrow.

