Barcelona confirm Marcos Alonso deal until 2023

Barcelona have confirmed a deal has been completed for Spanish international defender Marcos Alonso.

La Blaugrana agreed a transfer with Chelsea for the experienced defender last month but the move was delayed due to Barcelona’s financial issues over player registration.

Despite the move appearing to be in danger of falling apart in the final days of the transfer window, the Blues confirmed his deadline day exit, with the 31-year-old free to join the Catalan giants.

Marcos Alonso signs a contract until 30 June 2023 https://t.co/bk78BTyCWW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2022

Alonso has already joined up with his new teammates and the club updated fans on the details of the deal until the end of the 2022/23 campaign with the Madrid native.

The contract will include a €50m buyout clause for Alonso but the club have not confirmed the option to potentially extend his deal beyond next summer.

Barcelona are expected to confirm his unveiling details this weekend as he looks to make his first La Liga appearance since 2010.