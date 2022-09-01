Watch: Riqui Puig opens MLS account with screamer for LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig’s move to the MLS was met with plenty of disdain when it became public, but at the very least, the former Barcelona player seems to be enjoying himself.

The La Masia product left the Blaugrana this summer after nine years at the club. Xavi Hernandez left him out of Barcelona’s preseason tour and made it clear that he would not be used this season, something Puig has since criticised.

Now he is starting to do his talking on the pitch. LA Galaxy were losing 2-1 with two minutes to go away to Toronto FC, when Puig picked a fine moment to come up with his first goal for his new club. It was a fine goal too.

RIQUI PUIG'S FIRST MLS GOAL IS A STUNNER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/upt6lWXxZa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2022

This comes off the back of a remarkable assist that Puig gave for Javier Hernandez in his previous game, cutting the defence open with a single pass.

Riqui Puig with an insane assist for Chicha in his first start for the Galaxy. Exactly how the Galaxy drew it up. pic.twitter.com/A4qHqseSJw — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) August 29, 2022

While it is only a start, it appears Puig is beginning to show the talent that excited so many in his early days at Barcelona.