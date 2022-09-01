Valencia bid farewell to Maxi Gomez and bring in cover for Carlos Soler

Valencia have so far brought one player in and seen one player out on transfer deadline day.

Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez has left Los Che after three years, which can be categorised as underwhelming. Arriving for €14.5m, Gomez scored just 22 goals across 109 appearances. He joins Trabzonspor on a permanent deal worth €3m.

Following the departure of Carlos Soler, Valencia have moved to strengthen their midfield with the return of Ilaix Moriba. The former Barcelona youngster came to Valencia on loan from RB Leipzig in January of last season and will repeat that formula here.

Last season Ilaix made 18 appearances under Jose Bordalas, performing well and winning a starting position quickly.

While he cannot be expected to do the same job as Soler, it does allow Gattuso a solid and talented option option to replace him.

Meanwhile the arrival of Edinson Cavani was likely to make Maxi Gomez’s role in the squad somewhat redundant, given his struggles in front of goal.