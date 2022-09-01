Sevilla confirm loan of Kasper Dolberg from OGC Nice to close out transfer window

Sevilla have confirmed the loan signing of Kasper Dolberg, who arrives to strengthen an ailing Sevilla attack.

The Danish international arrives on loan from OGC Nice, with an option to buy. Sevilla did not make that option public, but MercatoSphera believe it to be around €20m.

Dolberg comes in shortly after the departure of Lucas Ocampos and it appears the pressure will be on to provide some of the goals that Sevilla have been lacking of late. It is not yet clear whether Julen Lopetegui will use him through the middle or from a wide position initially – Dolberg has done both in the past.

Many agree that Dolberg is a talented forward but so far he has yet to provide the goals that many thought he could early in his career. Over his three seasons with Nice, Dolberg scored 24 times across 85 appearances.

"There are 10 hours left until the window closes. There are always possibilities, but if nothing out of the ordinary happens, The squad will remain the same." — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 1, 2022

With that deal, Sporting Director Monchi confirmed that was more than likely their last signing of the summer. Both he and manager Julen Lopetegui have come under fire for their squad planning this summer and many are questioning whether they will be strong enough to finish in the Champions League spots again this season.