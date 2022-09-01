Sergino Dest travels to Milan ahead of late departure from Barcelona

Barcelona have had to go down to the wire with their ‘exit’ operation, but it appears they will get their way with most of the desired departures. Sergino Dest looks to be the latest on his way out, ahead of a move to Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reported that he would be making a loan move to Milan in the coming hours, with the Italians retaining the opportunity to make the move permanent in exchange for €20m. If that was exercised, Dest would then sign a four-year deal.

Sergiño Dest to AC Milan, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement, loan with buy option around €20m not mandatory. Dest will sign until June 2027, one year loan plus potential four year deal. 🚨🔴⚫️ #ACMilan Dest will fly to Milano on Wednesday morning to sign contracts. pic.twitter.com/WA8woDWEg2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

The USA international has been left out of every matchday squad for Barcelona so far and last weekend manager Xavi Hernandez said he had made his position clear to Dest, implying he would not play for him this season.

It leaves Barcelona with just one natural right-back option in Sergi Roberto, although Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have both started there during the first three games of the season. Xavi will no doubt be hoping they can bring in an alternative before the close of the window.