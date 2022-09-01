Barcelona

Sergino Dest travels to Milan ahead of late departure from Barcelona

Barcelona have had to go down to the wire with their ‘exit’ operation, but it appears they will get their way with most of the desired departures. Sergino Dest looks to be the latest on his way out, ahead of a move to Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reported that he would be making a loan move to Milan in the coming hours, with the Italians retaining the opportunity to make the move permanent in exchange for €20m. If that was exercised, Dest would then sign a four-year deal.

The USA international has been left out of every matchday squad for Barcelona so far and last weekend manager Xavi Hernandez said he had made his position clear to Dest, implying he would not play for him this season.

It leaves Barcelona with just one natural right-back option in Sergi Roberto, although Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have both started there during the first three games of the season. Xavi will no doubt be hoping they can bring in an alternative before the close of the window.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Milan Sergino Dest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News